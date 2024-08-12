North America To Account For The Largest Share In The Global Marketing Automation Software Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Marketing software programs help marketing teams in the optimal usage of time and channelize efforts in working on multiple sources. They offer benefits such as increased productivity, increased revenue generation, user efficiency, agnosticism, increased lead generation, and customer retention. Marketing automation software programs simplify organizational and marketing tasks. According to Salesforce, 67% of marketing leaders are already using at least one marketing automation and a further 21% planned to start using one in 2019.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global marketing automation software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

North America holds the largest share in the global marketing automation software market wherein demand is largely driven by the presence of prominent players in the region. The region's superiority can be attributed to technological advancements in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Further, the upsurge in the demand for digital marketing has led to the expansion of North America's marketing automation software market.

Europe is experiencing healthy growth in the global marketing automation software market wherein the increasing demand for data integration is driving market growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of SaaS, coupled with usage of cloud services by European small and medium enterprises, is another factor driving market growth. However, data privacy is the foremost challenge faced by SaaS companies in Spain.

Asia Pacific is pegged to be the fastest growing region in the global marketing automation software market. Increasing penetration of social media and digital marketing in the region, especially among the under-40 population is accelerating demand for marketing automation software.

On the other hand, the Latin America and Middle East & Africa region holds the least share in the global marketing automation software market.

Segmentation

The global marketing automation software market can be segmented on the basis of solution, enterprise size, deployment, and application. On the basis of solution, the market can be segmented into campaign management, email marketing, inbound marketing, mobile applications, lead management, reporting & analytics, social media marketing, and others. On the basis of enterprise size, the market can be segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of deployment, the market can be segmented into on premise and cloud based.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecom & IT, discrete manufacturing, government & education, and others. On the basis of region, the global marketing automation software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global marketing automation software market are Act-On Software Inc. (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Infusion Software Inc. (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Salesforce, Inc. (U.S.), Hubspot, Inc. (U.S.), Marketo, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S), and SAS (U.S.), among others.

