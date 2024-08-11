BOBA Chic Triumphs At 2024 GREAT TASTE Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOBA CHiC Wins One and Two-Star Awards at the 2024 GREAT TASTE Awards for Three Teas

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BOBA CHiC is making waves with its latest achievement at the 2024 GREAT TASTE Awards, where three of its teas have earned prestigious one and two-star ratings. Known for pushing the boundaries of flavor, BOBA CHiC is dedicated to bringing consumers the freshest and most exciting taste experiences.Last year, the brand introduced its all-natural Black Rice Matcha Amazake, which secured a two-star accolade at the A Awards. This year, BOBA CHiC's Taiwanese teas have continued to impress, earning high marks at the Great Taste Awards.The two-star winner:.Taiwan High Mountain Oolong TeaThe one-star winners:.Taiwan Rice Oolong Tea.Peacock Comfort TeaBOBA CHiC prides itself on crafting teas that are completely natural, with no artificial flavors or additives, embodying its commitment to pure, authentic tea.BOBA CHiC is a dynamic brand focused on innovation in the beverage industry. Specializing in premium teas and creative bubble tea products, BOBA CHiC is committed to delivering unique and delightful taste experiences to a global audience.As part of its expansion efforts, BOBA CHiC is actively seeking European distributors and will be showcasing its award-winning teas at the SIAL Paris exhibition this October. Find them in Hall 4, Booth 4J 125.

