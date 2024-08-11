Russians Hit Infrastructure Facilities With Missiles In Sumy Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched a missile and air strike on infrastructure facilities in Sumy region.
The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Command reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, on 11 August, the enemy launched a missile and air strike on the infrastructure of the Sumy district," the statement said.
The RMA noted that all the necessary services are working on the spot. Emergency repair work is underway. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, an explosion occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert declared due to the threat of ballistic missiles.
