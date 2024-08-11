America plans on sending additional army assistance to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Pentagon has announced a new package of military aid worth USD125 million for Ukraine, marking the 63rd such assistance shipment since August 2021. This latest aid comes as the conflict with Russia escalates, particularly in the Kursk Region, where intense fighting has occurred.



The aid package will include a range of military supplies: Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and various artillery rounds. It also includes anti-tank missiles like Javelin, AT-4, and TOW, along with small-arms ammunition and demolitions ordnance. Additional support comprises multi-mission radars, Humvee ambulances, spare parts, training, and transportation services.



The announcement follows a substantial USD1.7 billion aid package sent in late July. Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the US has provided Ukraine with over USD56.2 billion in military assistance. This substantial support underscores Washington's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defenses amidst the ongoing Russian invasion.



Earlier in the week, Ukrainian forces intensified their operations by deploying several battalions into Russia’s Kursk Region. Moscow has accused these forces of targeting civilians indiscriminately with artillery and drone strikes. On Friday, Ukrainian drones reportedly disrupted power supplies to Kurchatov by targeting the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.



Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh emphasized that the United States views the aid as a legitimate measure of self-defense for Ukraine, given the ongoing Russian aggression. She asserted that Russia could de-escalate the situation by withdrawing its forces.

