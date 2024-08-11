Rubbish dump collapses in Uganda, killing 8, including 2 children

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a devastating incident occurred in Kampala, Uganda, where a landfill collapse resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, including two children. The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) reported that the tragic event took place at the Kiteezi garbage dump, located in the northern part of the city. Heavy rainfall had led to the collapse of the landfill, which subsequently engulfed nearby homes, residents, and animals in the area.



According to local media, the landslide caused significant destruction, burying several structures under the debris. The KCCA confirmed that the confirmed death toll stands at eight, consisting of six adults and two children. The authority's statement highlighted the severity of the situation and the scale of the tragedy affecting the local community.



In addition to the fatalities, 14 individuals have been rescued from the debris and transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The condition of these survivors has not been disclosed by the KCCA. The ongoing rescue operation continues as emergency teams work to locate and assist any additional victims who may be trapped or injured.



The KCCA has assured the public that they will provide updates as more information becomes available regarding the rescue efforts and any further developments. The collapse of the landfill has raised serious concerns about the safety and stability of such sites, especially in the face of adverse weather conditions.

