Kuwait Relief Society Sends 60 Tons Of Aid Supplies To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) announced on Sunday the dispatch of a relief convoy carrying 60 tons of essential food supplies to support those affected by the ongoing Israeli in northern Gaza.

The aid was delivered through the offices of Rahma Worldwide organization in Palestine, with joint funding and collaboration from the Direct Aid Society.

The Deputy General Director of KSR and team leader, Omar Al-Thuwaini said to KUNA that the organization successfully sent the convoy to northern Gaza. This area has been experiencing severe food shortages over the past 10 months.

Al-Thuwaini noted that the supplies would help at least 30,000 families in the region.

In a similar statement to KUNA, Director General of Direct Aid Society Abdullah Al-Sumait emphasized that the relief convoys were part of the urgent relief campaigns undertaken by the Society for Gaza.

He assured that Direct Aid, in collaboration with the KSR, was committed to supporting the affected people in Gaza and other Palestinian cities and would continue to provide care for those displaced and affected by the attacks.

The founder and president of Rahma Worldwide, Dr. Shadi Zaza told KUNA that northern Gaza was suffering from famine due to the ongoing blockade and lack of food supplies.

Dr. Zaza highlighted the importance of the humanitarian efforts by Kuwaiti organizations, which continue to demonstrate solidarity with Palestine, and confirmed that Rahma Worldwide would continue to provide essential food packages to those affected in northern Gaza.

The KSR has also launched a fundraising campaign to support the continued delivery of food convoys to the area. (end)

slm











MENAFN11082024000071011013ID1108541651