European Commission defends EVs tariffs amid WTO dispute with China

(MENAFN) On Friday, the European Commission expressed confidence that its ongoing investigation into state subsidies provided to China's electric vehicle industry and the subsequent measures taken to address these subsidies are in full compliance with World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations. The Commission affirmed that its probe into the issue will persist, underlining its commitment to ensuring that trade practices align with international rules.



In July, the European Union introduced temporary tariffs of up to 37.6 percent on imports of Chinese electric vehicles. This move was aimed at protecting European-made models after an investigation revealed that China had been subsidizing its electric vehicle industry, creating an uneven playing field. The tariffs were designed to safeguard the competitiveness of European manufacturers against subsidized competition from China.



In response, China requested consultations with the WTO, challenging the EU's findings and the imposition of provisional tariffs. China argues that the EU's investigation lacks factual and legal foundation and that the tariffs violate WTO rules. The European Commission is currently reviewing China's request and will respond in accordance with WTO procedures, ensuring that all actions and decisions are transparent and justified within the framework of international trade law.



MENAFN11082024000045015682ID1108541632