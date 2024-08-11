Japan releases first ‘megaquake’ caution

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its inaugural "mega earthquake caution" following a significant magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck off the coast of Kyushu, Japan’s third-largest island. The tremor, occurring at approximately 4:43 PM local time (07:43 GMT), was centered off the Miyazaki prefecture at a depth of about 18 miles, and led to tsunami advisories being issued. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.



The earthquake prompted an emergency meeting among seismologists to assess its potential impact on the Nankai Trough, a seismic zone where a catastrophic earthquake is anticipated to occur. Historical data indicates that major quakes in central and western Japan occur approximately every 100 to 150 years, heightening concerns about future seismic events.



Japan Forward reported that the government estimates a 70-80% likelihood of a megaquake occurring in the Nankai Trough within the next 30 years. In light of Thursday's quake, the JMA has increased its alert level, advising residents to remain vigilant for the possibility of further significant seismic activity in the coming week.



The Japan Nuclear Regulation Authority has confirmed that all 12 nuclear reactors on Kyushu and Shikoku islands remain secure. The recent earthquake follows the devastating 9.0-magnitude earthquake and tsunami of March 2011, which resulted in approximately 18,000 deaths and led to the Fukushima nuclear disaster. As Japan sits on the 'Ring of Fire,' a major zone of seismic activity encircling the Pacific Ocean, it remains one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the world.

