Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule
Date
8/11/2024 5:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sunday's football highlights feature Serie A matches, including Flamengo versus Palmeiras and São Paulo versus Atlético-GO. Additionally, there is an international friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla.
The day's schedule also features matches from the Portuguese Championship , Dutch Championship, Paulista Cup, Emirates Cup, among others.
See times and where to watch today's football matches live
International Friendly
8:30 AM - Liverpool x Sevilla - LCFTV
10:00 AM - Atlético Madrid x Juventus - Canal GOAT
11:00 AM - Crystal Palace x Nantes - ESPN 4 and Disney+
11:00 AM - Chelsea x Inter Milan - chelsea
Emirates Cup
10:00 AM - Arsenal x Lyon - arsenal
Paulista Cup
10:00 AM - Vocem x Votuporanguense - Paulista Football (YouTube)
Serie A
11:00 AM - Juventude x Botafogo - Premiere
4:00 PM - Bahia x Vitória - Premiere
4:00 PM - Flamengo x Palmeiras - Premiere
4:00 PM - São Paulo x Atlético-GO - Premiere
7:00 PM - Internacional x Athletico-PR - Sportv and Premiere
Serie B
4:00 PM - Coritiba x Ponte Preta - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
6:30 PM - CRB x Novorizontino - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
Serie C
4:30 PM - Figueirense x Londrina - DAZN and Zapping
4:30 PM - Aparecidense x Volta Redonda - Nosso Futebol+
7:00 PM - Tombense x CSA - Zapping
7:00 PM - Náutico x Botafogo-PB - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+
Dutch Championship
11:45 AM - Ajax x Heerenveen - ESPN and Disney+
Portuguese Championship
2:00 PM - Famalicão x Benfica - ESPN and Disney+
4:30 PM - Braga x Estrela da Amadora - Disney+
Paris 2024 Olympics
4:00 PM - Closing Ceremony - Globo and Sportv 2
Where to watch the Flamengo vs. Palmeiras match live; see time
The Flamengo vs. Palmeiras match will be broadcast live on Premiere at 4 PM.
What time is the São Paulo vs. Atlético-GO match?
The São Paulo vs. Atlético-GO match will be broadcast live on Premiere at 4 PM.
Which channel will broadcast the Internacional match in Serie A?
The Internacional vs. Athletico-PR match will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 7 PM.
What football matches are being broadcast live today?
Globo
No matches will be broadcast on Globo this Sunday, August 11.
SBT
No matches will be broadcast on SBT this Sunday, August 11.
Record
No matches will be broadcast on Record this Sunday, August 11.
Band
4:00 PM - Coritiba x Ponte Preta - Serie B
What matches will be broadcast live on pay TV?
Sportv
7:00 PM - Internacional x Athletico-PR - Serie A
Premiere
11:00 AM - Juventude x Botafogo - Serie A
4:00 PM - Bahia x Vitória - Serie A
4:00 PM - Flamengo x Palmeiras - Serie A
4:00 PM - São Paulo x Atlético-GO - Serie A
4:00 PM - Coritiba x Ponte Preta - Serie B
6:30 PM - CRB x Novorizontino - Serie B
7:00 PM - Internacional x Athletico-PR - Serie A
Where to watch and what matches will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+
11:00 AM - Crystal Palace x Nantes - International Friendly
11:45 AM - Ajax x Heerenveen - Dutch Championship
2:00 PM - Famalicão x Benfica - Portuguese Championship
4:30 PM - Braga x Estrela da Amadora - Portuguese Championship
DAZN
4:30 PM - Figueirense x Londrina - Serie C
7:00 PM - Náutico x Botafogo-PB - Serie C
Nosso Futebol+
4:30 PM - Aparecidense x Volta Redonda - Serie C
7:00 PM - Náutico x Botafogo-PB - Serie C
