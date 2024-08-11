عربي


Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule


8/11/2024 5:00:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sunday's football highlights feature Serie A matches, including Flamengo versus Palmeiras and São Paulo versus Atlético-GO. Additionally, there is an international friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla.

The day's schedule also features matches from the Portuguese Championship , Dutch Championship, Paulista Cup, Emirates Cup, among others.

See times and where to watch today's football matches live
International Friendly


  • 8:30 AM - Liverpool x Sevilla - LCFTV
  • 10:00 AM - Atlético Madrid x Juventus - Canal GOAT
  • 11:00 AM - Crystal Palace x Nantes - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Chelsea x Inter Milan - chelsea

Emirates Cup

  • 10:00 AM - Arsenal x Lyon - arsenal


Paulista Cup

  • 10:00 AM - Vocem x Votuporanguense - Paulista Football (YouTube)

Serie A

  • 11:00 AM - Juventude x Botafogo - Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - Bahia x Vitória - Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - Flamengo x Palmeiras - Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - São Paulo x Atlético-GO - Premiere
  • 7:00 PM - Internacional x Athletico-PR - Sportv and Premiere

Serie B

  • 4:00 PM - Coritiba x Ponte Preta - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - CRB x Novorizontino - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

Serie C

  • 4:30 PM - Figueirense x Londrina - DAZN and Zapping
  • 4:30 PM - Aparecidense x Volta Redonda - Nosso Futebol+
  • 7:00 PM - Tombense x CSA - Zapping
  • 7:00 PM - Náutico x Botafogo-PB - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+

Dutch Championship

  • 11:45 AM - Ajax x Heerenveen - ESPN and Disney+

Portuguese Championship

  • 2:00 PM - Famalicão x Benfica - ESPN and Disney+
  • 4:30 PM - Braga x Estrela da Amadora - Disney+

Paris 2024 Olympics

  • 4:00 PM - Closing Ceremony - Globo and Sportv 2

Where to watch the Flamengo vs. Palmeiras match live; see time

  • The Flamengo vs. Palmeiras match will be broadcast live on Premiere at 4 PM.

What time is the São Paulo vs. Atlético-GO match?

  • The São Paulo vs. Atlético-GO match will be broadcast live on Premiere at 4 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the Internacional match in Serie A?

  • The Internacional vs. Athletico-PR match will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 7 PM.

What football matches are being broadcast live today?
Globo

  • No matches will be broadcast on Globo this Sunday, August 11.

SBT

  • No matches will be broadcast on SBT this Sunday, August 11.

Record

  • No matches will be broadcast on Record this Sunday, August 11.

Band

  • 4:00 PM - Coritiba x Ponte Preta - Serie B

What matches will be broadcast live on pay TV?
Sportv

  • 7:00 PM - Internacional x Athletico-PR - Serie A

Premiere

  • 11:00 AM - Juventude x Botafogo - Serie A
  • 4:00 PM - Bahia x Vitória - Serie A
  • 4:00 PM - Flamengo x Palmeiras - Serie A
  • 4:00 PM - São Paulo x Atlético-GO - Serie A
  • 4:00 PM - Coritiba x Ponte Preta - Serie B
  • 6:30 PM - CRB x Novorizontino - Serie B
  • 7:00 PM - Internacional x Athletico-PR - Serie A

Where to watch and what matches will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+

  • 11:00 AM - Crystal Palace x Nantes - International Friendly
  • 11:45 AM - Ajax x Heerenveen - Dutch Championship
  • 2:00 PM - Famalicão x Benfica - Portuguese Championship
  • 4:30 PM - Braga x Estrela da Amadora - Portuguese Championship

DAZN

  • 4:30 PM - Figueirense x Londrina - Serie C
  • 7:00 PM - Náutico x Botafogo-PB - Serie C

Nosso Futebol+

  • 4:30 PM - Aparecidense x Volta Redonda - Serie C
  • 7:00 PM - Náutico x Botafogo-PB - Serie C

The Rio Times

