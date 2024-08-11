Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sunday's highlights feature matches, including Flamengo versus Palmeiras and São Paulo versus Atlético-GO. Additionally, there is an international friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla.



The day's schedule also features matches from the Portuguese Championship , Dutch Championship, Paulista Cup, Emirates Cup, among others.



See times and where to watch today's football matches live

International Friendly







8:30 AM - Liverpool x Sevilla - LCFTV



10:00 AM - Atlético Madrid x Juventus - Canal GOAT



11:00 AM - Crystal Palace x Nantes - ESPN 4 and Disney+

11:00 AM - Chelsea x Inter Milan - chelsea





10:00 AM - Arsenal x Lyon - arsenal





10:00 AM - Vocem x Votuporanguense - Paulista Football (YouTube)







11:00 AM - Juventude x Botafogo - Premiere



4:00 PM - Bahia x Vitória - Premiere



4:00 PM - Flamengo x Palmeiras - Premiere



4:00 PM - São Paulo x Atlético-GO - Premiere

7:00 PM - Internacional x Athletico-PR - Sportv and Premiere







4:00 PM - Coritiba x Ponte Preta - Band, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

6:30 PM - CRB x Novorizontino - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere







4:30 PM - Figueirense x Londrina - DAZN and Zapping



4:30 PM - Aparecidense x Volta Redonda - Nosso Futebol+



7:00 PM - Tombense x CSA - Zapping

7:00 PM - Náutico x Botafogo-PB - DAZN and Nosso Futebol+





11:45 AM - Ajax x Heerenveen - ESPN and Disney+







2:00 PM - Famalicão x Benfica - ESPN and Disney+

4:30 PM - Braga x Estrela da Amadora - Disney+





4:00 PM - Closing Ceremony - Globo and Sportv 2





