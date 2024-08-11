Chief Of Staff Visits Swedish Company Saab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: Chief of Staff of the H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabet visited Swedish company Saab, during his visit to the Kingdom of Sweden. He met CEO and President of Saab H E Micael Johansson.

The meeting dealt with discussing issues of joint interest and the opportunities for cooperation between the two sides and how to enhance them.

He was accompanied during the visit by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Sweden H E Nadia bint Ahmad Al Sheebi and a number of ranking officers at the Qatari Armed Forces.

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces also met with Swedish State Secretary to Minister for Defence H E Peter Sandwall, and State Secretary to Minister for Civil Defence

H E Johan Berggren, during his visit to Sweden. The meeting dealt with discussing issues of joint interest as well as bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance it.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Sweden H E Nadia bint Ahmad Al Sheebi and a number of ranking officers at the Qatari Armed Forces.

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces also met with Chief of Defence Staff of the Swedish Forces H E General Michael Claesson.

The meeting dealt with discussing issues of joint interest as well as military bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance it.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Sweden H E Nadia bint Ahmad Al Sheebi and a number of ranking officers at the Qatari Armed Forces.