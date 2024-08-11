Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola clinches gold medal in men's marathon at the Paris Olympics

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola clinched the gold medal in the men's marathon at the Paris Olympics, setting a new Olympic record in the process. Tola, who initially served as a reserve for the Ethiopian team, seized the opportunity to compete when Sisay Lemma faced injuries. The 32-year-old athlete, fully prepared and determined, expressed his joy and pride in achieving his long-held dream. His victory not only fulfilled a personal aspiration but also brought him immense satisfaction.



Tola crossed the finish line with an impressive time of two hours, six minutes, and 26 seconds, establishing a new Olympic record for the marathon. His performance outpaced Belgium's Bashir Abdi, who finished in second place, and Kenya's Benson Kipruto, who secured the bronze medal. Tola's achievement marks a significant milestone for Ethiopian marathon running.



This win adds Tola's name to the distinguished list of Ethiopian marathon champions at the Olympics. He becomes the fourth Ethiopian to secure the gold medal in this event, continuing the country's strong tradition in long-distance running. The success underscores Ethiopia's legacy and dominance in marathon events on the global stage.



Tola's triumph is a testament to his preparation and resilience, as he made the most of his chance to shine on the Olympic stage. His record-setting performance and the gold medal achievement not only highlight his personal capabilities but also contribute to Ethiopia's rich history in distance running.

