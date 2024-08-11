Iran announces 144km freeways to be operational by late March 2025

(MENAFN) Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash recently announced that 144 kilometers of new freeways are set to be operational by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes on March 20, 2025. This development is part of the broader Iran Way initiative, aimed at enhancing the country's transportation infrastructure. Bazrpash shared this update through a social media post, emphasizing the significance of these new projects in advancing Iran's road network.



In January, the deputy head of Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), Mahmoud Mollazeynal, indicated that the company has the capability to build up to 200 kilometers of freeways if sufficient funding is secured. For the successful completion of the freeway projects planned for the current Iranian calendar year, CDTIC estimates a requirement of 100 trillion rials, which is approximately USD200 million. This financial support is crucial for ensuring the timely and effective realization of these infrastructure improvements.



Over the past two years, the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry has significantly expanded the country's road infrastructure, constructing more than 2,100 kilometers of highways, freeways, and main roads. This extensive development reflects the government's ongoing commitment to upgrading Iran's transportation networks and supporting economic growth through improved connectivity.



The planned addition of 144 kilometers of freeways by the end of the current year represents a substantial step forward in the Iran Way initiative, reinforcing the country's efforts to modernize its infrastructure and enhance regional connectivity.

MENAFN11082024000045015839ID1108541086