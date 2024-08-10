Rain Likely In Kashmir Valley From Aug 16: Met

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The heat wave has once again gripped multiple places of Kashmir including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir where the mercury settled at 34.8 degree Celsius on Saturday. However, Srinagar and Kupwara stations were hotter than the Jammu division.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar settled 4.8 degree above normal, a data shared by the local Meteorological department (MeT) reveals.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, also recorded a heat wave for the second straight day at 33.0 degree Celsius, which was 5.0 degree above normal.

The Kashmir Valley and a few areas of Jammu continued to witness the prolonged dry spell, causing worries among the farmers in general and fruit growers in particular.

All the stations as per the data across Kashmir have recorded above normal temperatures with mercury in Pahalgam and Kokernag areas settling close to heat wave.

Read Also DSEK Changes Kashmir School Timings From Aug 12 Heatwave Persists In Kashmir; Srinagar Hotter Than Jammu

Pahalgam has recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7 while Kokernag recorded 31.8 degree Celsius. Kupwara and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort in north Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 35.0 degree Celsius and 23.8 degree Celsius.

Jammu was bit colder than Kashmir parts as the mercury at the station settled at 33.0 degree Celsius while in Banihal it settled at 30.2 degree Celsius.

Batote, Katra and Bhaderwah stations recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius, 31.5 degree Celsius and 31.8 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a deficit rainfall of 43 per cent during the ongoing season from June 01, 2024 to August 07, 2024.

The weatherman however has predicted a brief spell of rain and thundershower at few places during day time with light to moderate rain and thundershower at scattered places of Kashmir division & many places of Jammu division towards late night and early morning.

Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of a brief spell of rain and thundershower at few places during day time with a spell of rain and thundershower at scattered places towards late night and early morning from August 12 to August 14.

Moreover, on August 15, a spell of light to moderate rain and thundershower towards early morning & late night is expected over many places of Jammu division & brief spell of light rain and thundershower at isolated places of Kashmir division during early morning & evening, he said.

He added that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places of J&K from August 16 to 18.

In the meantime, the MeT in its advisory has mentioned the possibility of intense showers for a brief period with possibility of flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones over vulnerable places of J&K.

It further added that there is a possibility of heavy rain over isolated places of Jammu division during August 11 and 14 & 16.