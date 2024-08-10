Venezuela Faces Judicial Showdown Over Election Results

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's Supreme Court escalated tensions by holding Edmundo González Urrutia in contempt.



He failed to attend a court summons and did not provide evidence after the controversial presidential on July 28.



This act is part of an investigation initiated by President Nicolás Maduro to secure his third term.



The court began an expert examination of the electoral evidence, pointing towards a decisive, unappealable ruling.



Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez, the court's head, stressed the finality of the impending decisions, highlighting the court's authority in electoral matters.







The country's polarized political landscape is evident as the opposition accuses the judiciary of bias toward the government.



This claim intensifies as international scrutiny rises, and the opposition reports arrests, hinting at repression.



Maduro affirmed his reelection at the Supreme Court, showing strategic confidence amid tensions.



Although the National Electoral Council announced him as the winner with 52% of the votes, the detailed vote count remains unpublished, citing a system hack, casting doubts on the election's validity.



González Urrutia's refusal to appear in court acts as a defense against a compromised judicial process that he believes threatens his freedom and the Venezuelan people's democratic will.

Background

US Ambassador Francisco Mora issued a stern warning to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the Organization of American States (OEA).



He predicted“unimaginable” international pressur if Maduro arrested opposition figures María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia.



This caution came after Venezuelan authorities launched a criminal investigation against the two, increasing international focus.







