MES Football Aspirants To Represent Aspire Academy In JWCA World Cup

DOHA: MES Indian School has announced that two of its outstanding football talents, Aman Ziyan and Raymond James Bobby of Grade 7, have been selected to represent in Aspire Academy of Qatar in the upcoming JWCA World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Antalya, Turkiye from April 13 to 20, 2025.

This globally recognized tournament witnesses young players from countries across the world showcasing their skills, passion, and sportsmanship. The selection of Aman and Raymond is a significant moment for MES, underlining the school's unwavering commitment to excellence in sports and holistic development.

“The school takes pride in the achievement of these young talents. Their participation is a proud milestone. We wish these young champions great success as they represent the Aspire Academy of Qatar with great determination and enthusiasm striding into the international arena,” remarked the school Principal, Dr Hameeda Kadar.