UAE: Bharat Mart To Open Doors In 2026 Initial Phase To Cover 1.3 Million Sqft

A huge facility dedicated to Indian products will open its doors to the public by the end of 2026. Located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Bharat Mart will cover more than 2.7 million square feet of retail, showrooms, and warehouse space and help“redefine” how Indian goods reach Africa, the Middle East, and Eurasia.

The announcement came as Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum concluded his first official visit to India, in a bid to strengthen ties between both countries .

Often compared to the Chinese Dragon Mart, Bharat Mart will be a business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) marketplace in Dubai that is designed to facilitate trade between Indian businesses and global markets.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World announced that the construction of the facility has already begun.

“Bharat Mart is a showcase for Indian products to global consumers, especially buyers from our area, the GCC, as well as Africa, to visit, touch and see and fulfil their demands in their country,” he said.“It's an example of government collaboration action.”

The company unveiled the virtual model of the project in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan and India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

“Dubai's world-class infrastructure and connectivity make it a vital partner as India expands its global trade,” said Sheikh Hamdan.“With non-oil bilateral trade surging and over 2,300 Indian companies thriving in Jafza, Bharat Mart will further strengthen the UAE-India partnership by providing Indian goods faster access to global markets.”

Piyush Goyal called the facility a“transformative project” and said he“appreciated” the efforts of DP World in building new opportunities to enable Indian businesses to reach African markets.

Spanning 2.7 million square feet, with its initial phase covering 1.3 million square feet, Bharat Mart will serve as a key trading hub for Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Strategically located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), the facility will feature 1,500 showrooms, and over 700,000 square feet of state-of-the-art warehousing, light industrial units, office spaces, and meeting facilities. Bharat Mart will also have a dedicated space for women-led businesses.

Located just 11km from Jebel Ali Port, 15 km from Al Maktoum International Airport and with convenient access to Etihad Rail, Bharat Mart promises to offer Indian businesses access to a multimodal logistics network.

Through Jebel Ali's ecosystem, the exporters will connect to 150 maritime destinations, in addition to air connectivity, linking the facility to over 300 cities worldwide, enhancing market reach and efficiency.