Tourism Malaysia And Batik Air Collaborate For 'Travel Fest 2024' At Lulu Mall, Kochi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Malaysia , in collaboration with Batik Air, is thrilled to announce ' Fest 2024 ,' a spectacular mall activation event set to take place at Lulu Mall, Kochi, on August 10th and 11th, 2024. This exciting event aims to promote Malaysia as a premier travel destination, offering enticing experiences and exclusive deals.



Team Tourism Malaysia and Batik Air during the Travel Fest in Lulu Mall - Kochi





The 'Travel Fest 2024' will feature prominent participants, including Sabah Tourism, Sarawak Tourism, Resorts World Genting, and Wyndham Ion Majestic. Visitors to the event can look forward to an array of attractions, from special discounts on fares and packages to Malaysia, to exciting giveaways and prizes for participants and winners at the Tourism Malaysia and Batik Air booth.





Cultural Performance of Malaysia at Travel fest in Lulu Mall - Kochi





As part of the event, Tourism Malaysia and Batik Air will showcase Malaysia's diverse offerings, highlighting the country as a top destination for weddings, adventure, shopping, and culinary delights. With Malaysia now visa-free for Indian tourists, exploring this vibrant destination has never been easier. Notably, travellers visiting Malaysia from India saw a significant increase from January to April 2024, reaching 296,594 visitors, compared to 164,566 during the same period in 2023-an impressive 80.2% growth.





Tourism Malaysia and Batik Air Travel Fest in Lulu Mall - Kochi





Throughout the fest, attendees will enjoy cultural performances that celebrate the rich heritage of Malaysia. A lucky draw will also be held, with prizes including air tickets, packages, and hotel stays.





Mr. Razaidi Bin Abd Rahim, Director, Tourism Malaysia Chennai (South India & Sri Lanka) , added, "We are delighted to bring the 'Travel Fest 2024' to Cochin. This event is a perfect platform to promote Malaysia's tourism offerings, and we are confident that visitors will enjoy the unique experiences and incredible prizes. We invite everyone to join us at Lulu Mall and explore the best of Malaysia."





Mr. Suresh Vanan, Head of Communications & Promotions, Batik Air , said, "We are excited to partner with Tourism Malaysia for the 'Travel Fest 2024 .' This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Malaysia's diverse attractions and offer exclusive deals to travellers. With free visa for Indian tourists, we hope to see an increase in arrivals, not only in Kuala Lumpur, but other domestic destinations such as Sabah, Sarawak, Langkawi, Penang and Johor Bahru."



Event Details:



Date : August 10th and 11th, 2024

Location : Lulu Mall, Kochi

Participants : Sabah Tourism, Sarawak Tourism, Resorts World Genting, Wyndham Ion Majestic Highlights : Discounted fares, attractive packages, lucky draw, cultural performances, and more





Join us at Lulu Mall, Cochin, on August 10th and 11th, 2024, for an unforgettable celebration of travel and culture. Discover Malaysia's unique offerings, enjoy exclusive deals, and participate in exciting activities. We look forward to welcoming you!





About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.





The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nation's tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).





Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realization of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination. For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.



About Batik Air

Batik Air is a rapidly expanding Malaysian-based airline with its main hub at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, KLIA Main Terminal, and the convenient KL downtown city airport in Selangor, Malaysia. The airline took to the skies in March 2013 with domestic flights in Malaysia and has since grown to operate routes to all major airports across the continents of Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Central Asia. The airline has also obtained the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). Batik Air holds full membership in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as well.





The Batik Air fleet includes four A330-300 aircraft and twenty-nine B737-8/800 NG aircraft. With an extensive network of 800 weekly flights, Batik Air offers seamless connections to over 53 destinations across 21 countries. Batik Air carried a total of 4.5 million passengers in 2023.





Batik Air operates under the Lion Air Group of Indonesia, which includes Batik Air Indonesia, Super Air Jet, Lion Air, Wings Air, Biz Jet, and Thai Lion Air.