Azerbaijani President's Visit To Astana In Spotlight Of Kazakh Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakh outlets widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kazakhstan and his participation in the meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Astana.

Articles from TengriNews, Kapital, InformBuro, Kaztag, and Zakon highlighted the expanding bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan across trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian domains.

They reported that trade between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan increased by 14.3% last year, reaching $529.4 million, and stood at $280.6 million from January to June of the current year. Joint projects are underway in oil and gas, transport-logistics, digital communications, and the space industry.

The Kazakh media also emphasized President Ilham Aliyev's participation in and speech at the meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. They quoted President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who wished the President of Azerbaijan success in hosting the СОР29 global climate conference.

Kazinform News Agency also reported on President Ilham Aliyev's speech, noting his emphasis on the need for strengthened defense and security cooperation in response to growing global threats and challenges.