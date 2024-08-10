Azerbaijani President's Visit To Astana In Spotlight Of Kazakh Media
Date
8/10/2024 10:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kazakh media outlets widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev's visit to Kazakhstan and his participation in the meeting
of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of
Azerbaijan in Astana.
Articles from TengriNews, Kapital, InformBuro,
Kaztag, and Zakon highlighted the expanding bilateral
relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan across trade, economic,
cultural, and humanitarian domains.
They reported that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan increased by 14.3% last year, reaching $529.4 million,
and stood at $280.6 million from January to June of the current
year. Joint projects are underway in oil and gas,
transport-logistics, digital communications, and the space
industry.
The Kazakh media also emphasized President Ilham Aliyev's
participation in and speech at the meeting of the Heads of State of
Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. They quoted President
of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who wished the President of
Azerbaijan success in hosting the СОР29 global climate
conference.
Kazinform News Agency also reported on President Ilham Aliyev's
speech, noting his emphasis on the need for strengthened defense
and security cooperation in response to growing global threats and
challenges.
MENAFN10082024000195011045ID1108539948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.