Ukrainians Raise Another UAH 10M For Magura Sea Drones

The Ukrainians have collected another UAH 10 million for Ukraine's defense intelligence to purchase Magura V5 multi-functional unmanned sea drones.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"The large-scale charity project MAGURA for GUR, organized by the team of the national telethon together with Diana Podolianchuk's foundation, has been completed: the target of UAH 10 million for the domestic production of attack maritime drones has been reached!" the statement reads.

The Magura V5 multi-functional unmanned sea drone is the latest Ukrainian weapon, designed for reconnaissance, search and rescue missions, and strikes against sea and coastal targets.

According to GUR, thanks to the Magura attack drones, scouts have already successfully hit 18 Russian naval vessels, destroying nine of them.

The fundraiser for the Magura V5 maritime attack drones was set up by Starlight Media, 1+1 Media, TV channels Rada, My Ukraine, Inter Media Group, Channel 24, the Multimedia Platform for International Broadcasting of Ukraine", 24 Charity Fund, RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian National Public Radio, Radio Promin, TAVR Media.

The defense intelligence agency expressed gratitude to the viewers of the national telethon and business CEOs, who contributed to strengthening its combat capabilities, as well as to the Ukrainian media for an important initiative.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to a study run by Poland's Political Science and Security Studies Journal, the Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime attack drone was recognized as the most effective platform used since Russia's full-scale invasion.