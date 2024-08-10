Health Minister Inaugurates Pediatric Dental Clinics At Al-Siddiq Center

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, inaugurated new clinics at Al-Siddiq Center, as part of the 100-day plan for the government's work program, in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary for Dentistry Affairs Dr. Ahmed Asad.

According to a statement by the of Health (MoH), Dr. Al-Awadhi emphasized that the opening is aimed at providing comprehensive medical services for children.

Dr. Asad, in a similar statement, expressed optimism about the clinics' ability to meet children's needs and deliver high-quality services.

The MoH confirmed that this initiative aims to enhance the treatment services provided to children in the Al-Siddiq and Al-Masayel areas. The new clinics will contribute to offering integrated and specialized healthcare for children, improving the level of care for their oral and dental health.

The new clinics, open 7 am to 9 pm, boost health infrastructure in line with international standards, the MoH's statement confirmed. (end)

