Health Minister Inaugurates Pediatric Dental Clinics At Al-Siddiq Center
8/10/2024 10:05:21 AM
Kuwait, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, inaugurated new pediatric dental clinics at Al-Siddiq health Center, as part of the 100-day plan for the government's work program, in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary for Dentistry Affairs Dr. Ahmed Asad.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Health (MoH), Dr. Al-Awadhi emphasized that the opening is aimed at providing comprehensive medical services for children.
Dr. Asad, in a similar statement, expressed optimism about the clinics' ability to meet children's needs and deliver high-quality services.
The MoH confirmed that this initiative aims to enhance the treatment services provided to children in the Al-Siddiq and Al-Masayel areas. The new clinics will contribute to offering integrated and specialized healthcare for children, improving the level of care for their oral and dental health.
The new clinics, open 7 am to 9 pm, boost health infrastructure in line with international standards, the MoH's statement confirmed. (end)
