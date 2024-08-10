Arab League Chief Deplores Israeli Occupation Gaza School Massacre

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit condemned, in the strongest terms, the new massacre committed by Israeli earlier in the day in a Gaza school sheltering displaced people, killing more than 100 people and wounding hundreds others.

In a statement, Aboul-Gheit described the massacre as a "cowardly act", affirming that killing displaced civilians during Fajr paryer is a crime that exceeded even the known dirty level of Israel occupation.

Continued genocides committed against Palestinians in Gaza are a license given to Israeli occupation to carry on killing people without being punished, it added.

He called on the international community to put real pressure on Israeli occupation to get into serious negotiations through mediators to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Strip in exchange for prisoners swap. (end)

maa







MENAFN10082024000071011013ID1108539869