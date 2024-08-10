Azerbaijani Wrestler Aliyev Enters 1/4 Finals Of Paris Olympics
8/10/2024 8:08:55 AM
Azerbaijani wrestler and three-time world champion Haji Aliyev
has begun his participation in the Summer olympics in Paris with a
victory, advancing to the 1/4 finals, Azernews
reports.
Aliyev, competing in the 65 kg weight category, faced Austin
Klee Gomez from Mexico in the 1/8 finals and won the match with a
score of 7:0.
To note, the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team in Paris
includes six wrestlers: Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Turan Bayramov
(74 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), who did not secure medals;
Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), who is competing for third place;
and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), who also advanced to the 1/4
finals.
