Paris-2024: Two Freestyle Wrestlers Of Azerbaijan Starts To Compete

8/10/2024 5:18:43 AM
Today, two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers-Haji Aliyev and
Magomedkhan Magomedov-will compete in the Summer Olympic Games in
Paris, the capital of France, Azernews
reports.
Both athletes will start their competitions from the 1/8 finals.
Magomedov, competing in the 97 kg weight class, will face Luis
Miguel Perez from the Dominican Republic. Aliyev, who competes in
the 65 kg weight category and is a three-time world champion and
four-time European champion, will go up against Mexican wrestler
Austin Gomez.
Matches in these weight classes will begin at 13:30 Baku
time.
Additionally, our other freestyle wrestler Giorgi
Meshvildishvili (125 kg) will compete for the bronze medal, with
his match scheduled to start at 20:15 Baku time.
Today, the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team-comprising
Zeynab Hummatova, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu
Aghalarzadeh, and Yelizaveta Luzan-will showcase their skills in
the final stage, starting at 16:00 Baku time.
The Paris 2024 Olympics will conclude on August 11. So far,
Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) have won gold
medals. Taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer
Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) have secured silver medals, while
Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) has earned a bronze
medal.
