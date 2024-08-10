Laos To Intensify Fight Against Wildlife Crime

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Aug 10 (IANS) The Lao of and Forestry in cooperation with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), has organised a dissemination of a manual for wildlife crime management standards for forest inspectors in 10 provinces across Laos.

A meeting to disseminate these standards was held in southern Laos' Khammuan province, the local Pasaxon newspaper reported on Saturday.

This standardisation aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of wildlife crime investigations, ultimately ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable through the justice system, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting on Thursday also provided an opportunity to review past efforts in combating and preventing wildlife crime, assess successes and challenges, and identify areas for improvement.