Creation Of Af-Pak Trade Office At Torkham Proposed

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): clearing agents have suggested the creation of a joint Pak-Afghan trade office at Torkham.

The proposed office will facilitate uninterrupted trade between between the neighbours, as well as with Central Asian republics, they argue.

Aimal Shinwari, president of the Torkham Customs Clearing Agents Association, floated the suggestion at a news at the Landikotal Press Club.

He was flanked by senior vice-president Shahjahan Shinwari, vice-president Amir Shinwari and transporters' union head Azimullah.

They voiced concerns at the problems created by the new Temporary Admission Document (TAD) system and visa policies.

Dawn quoted them as saying the measures had disrupted trade, leading to long vehicle queues and an economic strain on both sides of the Durand Line.

A token system should be introduced for vehicle operations while paperwork was processed, they said, recommending those with visas TAD documents be allowed to proceed without third-party interference.





Shinwari opposed the taxes recently imposed on Afghan fruit merchants, claiming the levies had pushed businesses to the brink of collapse.

