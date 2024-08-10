Anti-Gratf Bodies Strengthen Cooperation In Asset Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A joint order signed by the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) and National Prevention Agency (NACP) No. 267/198/24 has entered into force, laying down the procedure for cooperation between the two forces in locating illicitly obtained assets abroad.

This was reported by the NACP press service, Ukrinform saw.

"ARMA as a body that shapes the state policy in the field of tracing dubious assets and the NACP, as a body that forms the government's anti-corruption policy, should focus on a common task – recovering all assets, acquired by unscrupulous officials and hidden abroad. To this end, we must employ all available capabilities and international connections to effectively locate such assets. Wherever they are. Cooperation with ARMA will significantly strengthen the capabilities of NACP financial monitors'," said the agency chief, Viktor Pavlushchyk.

The joint order obliges ARMA to process NACP's enquiries, providing information required to locate assets acquired by officials in violation of anti-corruption legislation.

According to the report, the order is the result of agreements reached in May 2024 to expand the ability to locate and recover dubious assets, hidden abroad. The parties emphasize the importance of joint work and its critical importance for the effectiveness of the entire anti-corruption infrastructure.

ARMA chief Olena Duma says the new format of cooperation between the two agencies is an important step in strengthening the fight against graft and illegal enrichment.

"This not only increases the effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies, but also sends a clear signal to unscrupulous officials – it becomes increasingly difficult to hide illegally acquired assets, regardless of where they are," she said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the NACP presented a Guidebook for Building Integrity in Organizations, which should become a tool for molding an ethical business environment in Ukraine.