Ukraine's Supreme Cinc Staff Approves Plan Of Strengthening Air Defense Network

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Friday, August 9, chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief where the defense efforts were discussed on the main axes from where Russia had been launching strikes at Ukraine.

That's according to a statement Zelensky delivered via social media, Ukrinform reports.

“Meeting of the Staff. First, we received a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation across all key directions: the South, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, as well as the Luhansk and Kharkiv regions. The report also covered our defensive actions in the directions from which Russia launched attacks on Ukrainian territory,” the statement reads.

Also, the meeting heard the report by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

“The Staff approved a plan for further actions on strengthening our air defense system to protect people, critical infrastructure and military facilities. Additionally, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on the comprehensive protection of schools in cooperation with local authorities and communities on all security aspects in preparation for the school year,” Zelensky wrote.

Another report, delivered by the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, covered Russia's latest“terrorist plans”.

“We see all of this and will be ready. Finally, an important report was delivered by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, on their special long-range operations. Very productive actions,” Zelensky wrote, praising the SBU efforts.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky heard three reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.