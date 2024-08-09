Russian Strike On Kostiantynivka“Deliberate Terror” - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest strike Russia launched at the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region was a deliberate war crime, for which the invaders will be held accountable.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who addressed the nation on Friday, August 9, Ukrinform reports.

“Dear Ukrainians!

The rescue operation in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, is still underway after a direct Russian strike on a supermarket. Dozens of other buildings: a post office, shops and houses, were also damaged. At the moment, we know of more than 40 people – all of them are receiving the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, 14 people were killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Russia always knows where it is hitting with its missiles, and this is a deliberate and targeted Russian terror. Another war crime for which the occupier will be held accountable. They will be accountable to the court and to history, and they are already accountable to the strength of our warriors. All those Ukrainians who are restoring justice, destroying the occupier and defending our positions. They are defending them just as it is necessary to preserve Ukrainian independence and achieve our goals. And the most important of them – just peace for all our people as soon as possible, real security for all our regions and communities. And it is achievable only if Ukraine takes the initiative in the war, if our unity with the world is preserved, and if we are all here, in Ukraine, and we all work for our country, for our mutual interests, for our security. I am grateful to all those who perform such tasks for Ukraine. Those who fight for the sake of Ukraine with true resilience and courage. I am proud of all our combat brigades! I also want to express my special gratitude to our warriors and units who are replenishing the "exchange fund" – by taking the occupiers as captives and thus helping to free our people from Russian captivity. This is extremely important and has been particularly effective over the past three days. We must return freedom to all our people who remain in Russian captivity.

I held a meeting of the Staff today. There was a detailed report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. Regarding our defense on the front – all directions. Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kharkiv – all of them. An analysis of our active actions was also presented. In addition, today there were reports from the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Defense Intelligence on the prospects for the near future, the opportunities and challenges that the terrorist state has. We are working to further limit Russia's ability to wage this war. In particular, there was a report on our long-range drones. The head of the Security Service of Ukraine Maliuk reported on their use. Thank you, guys, thank you for your precision! And we are developing this capability. This is already our real strategic branch of the defense industry – a branch that will always work for Ukraine. The Commander of the Air Force also reported at the meeting on the improvement of our air defense. Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko reported on the preparation of our schools for the new school year in terms of security. We help regional authorities, local authorities – communities so that children can go to school offline in all communities where it is possible.

And one more thing.

I am grateful to all our warriors who have already installed Army+. 40,000 downloads in the first 24 hours. The average time of use also shows a good result. This application should be extended to all our Ukrainian Defense Forces – all commanders, all soldiers. It is really useful to eliminate paperwork and all unnecessary bureaucracy. Ukraine must be modern at all levels.

Glory to Ukraine!”