Rootstack Annual Summit: Driving Digital Transformation

AUSTIN, TEXAS, EE. UU., August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rootstack celebrated its annual event in Panama with great enthusiasm, consolidating its commitment to innovation and technological development in the region. This event brought together leaders, customers and strategic partners to explore the latest trends in and share valuable insights.

The day was marked by inspiring presentations, interactive workshops and networking opportunities, reflecting Rootstack's growing impact on the Panamanian and Latin American technology ecosystem. The celebration not only highlighted the achievements of the past year, but also opened new possibilities for collaboration and growth in the future.

Networking Opportunities: Connecting Sector Leaders and Experts

The event included the participation of Rootstack partners, Jumio and UiPath . Both offered fascinating and deeply enriching talks that provided valuable insight into digital identity verification and process automation.

Jumio's intervention highlighted innovations in secure identification and fraud prevention, while UiPath presented success stories in intelligent task automation, demonstrating how these technologies can transform and optimize operations.

The collaboration of these experts contributed significantly to the success of the event, providing attendees with practical knowledge and strategies to boost their businesses in the digital age.

Among the presentations the following stood out:

* "AI for everything: Understanding paradigms, possibilities and when not to use it", a talk that explored the vast horizons of artificial intelligence and how to apply it effectively in various industries.

* "Software Development Cycle: Dos and Don'ts", providing valuable tips to optimize development processes and avoid common mistakes.

Experts in digital fraud and automation

Samer Atassi, Vice President for Latin America at Jumio, gave a talk titled“Combating deepfakes with AI: Are you doing enough to prevent fraud?” at the event.

During his presentation, Atassi delved into how artificial intelligence technologies are revolutionizing the fight against deepfakes and digital fraud. His presentation addressed the latest strategies and tools that businesses can implement to protect against emerging threats in the identity verification space.

Likewise, Edgar García, AVP of UiPath for Latam, and Paulo Castro, RVP of Sales-LATAM Commercial, offered in-depth presentations on digital transformation and business automation. Edgar García addressed how digitalization is redefining business processes and boosting operational efficiency, while Paulo Castro delved into automation strategies that allow companies to optimize their resources and reduce costs.

Thanks and Acknowledgments

Alejandro Oses, CEO of Rootstack, welcomed the attendees with a speech in which he thanked everyone present for their participation and support, underlining the effort dedicated to making this event a relevant space for technology in Panama.

The Rootstack 2024 event was not only a platform to discuss technology trends but also a catalyst for alliance building and knowledge sharing and they hope to continue driving technological innovation in the region.

