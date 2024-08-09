After Chennai And Pune, Satvic Movement Is Set To Arrive In Mumbai On Their Nationwide Tour And Launch The New Book 'The Satvic Revolution'

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Satvic Movement announced its nationwide tour last week to promote its holistic way of living. After receiving a heartwarming welcome response from Chennai and Pune, the Satvic team is all set to swoon Mumbaikars with their holistic way of living.



The Satvic Revolution





The movement is all about sharing knowledge based on timeless ancient principles through workshops, books and videos. Till now, over 5 lakh people have attended their workshops, 1 lakh Satvic books have been sold, and the videos have amassed over 700 million views.





The tour titled - ' The Ultimate Satvic Experience ' will feature a series of three-hour wellness shows, all taking place on weekends in the following cities: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The tour will culminate with The Satvic Fest 2024: The Healthiest Festival of India , a one-day festival in Bangalore.





The main highlight of the tour will be the launch of their new book, The Satvic Revolution: 7 Life-Changing Habits to Discover Peak Health and Joy , authored by Co-founders and Authors Subah Saraf and Harshvardhan Saraf and published by Penguin Random House. The book is a transformative guide to achieving optimal health through developing some simple and sustainable habits with the combination of both ancient wisdom and modern science, the authors intend to present a holistic approach to wellness that addresses health on three levels: physical, mental, and spiritual.





Subah & Harshvardhan Saraf, Co-founder of Satvic Movement said, "We are excited to embark on this nationwide journey that will help us to connect with our community that shares the same principles of Satvic living. Also, our new book, The Satvic Revolution, details our journey and the wisdom we both have gained through years of the satvic way of living.

We believe the book can transform many individuals' lives while helping others achieve their true health and happiness. We are looking forward to interacting with people, hearing their stories while celebrating the joy of living a Satvic life together."





Each show in the 7 cities will offer the same enriching experience. Attendees will have a wide range of experiences including interactive health sessions by Hosts, Subah and Harsh talking about Satvic Living and launching their book.





The objective behind the tour is to extend the connections beyond the online community. This brings an opportunity to network, socialise and meet Satvic Movement community members in person. This tour will be a way of expressing gratitude and deepening the connection.





The event will also have a variety of healthy, plant-based food stalls offering delicious and nutritious options for attendees. Educational and entertaining activities that promote learning and fun, along with opportunities to build connections with like-minded individuals.





About Satvic Movement

Satvic Movement is a community-driven health revolution to empower people to live a life of joy and good health. By following the Satvic way of living, a person can reach to the highest levels of their physical, mental, and spiritual being. The lifestyle is rooted in principles of simple food, early waking, yoga, loving relationships, service attitude and living in harmony with nature.





The knowledge shared by them is based on timeless ancient principles and is communicated in modern, practical and easy-to-understand terms. It is shared through the online workshops (ranging from 3 to 21 days), books and videos. Till now, the community has touched upon 700M lives via workshops, Satvic books, and Videos. They aimed to create a world where people can effortlessly live a healthy and joyful life, in harmony with each other, and with Mother Nature.





Tour Schedule Below:

Date Day Time City Venue August 10 Saturday 4:00:00 PM Mumbai Sophie Bhabha Auditorium, Breach Candy August 11 Sunday 4:00:00 PM Ahmedabad Thakorbhai Desai Hall, Ellisbridge August 18 Sunday 4:00:00 PM Delhi Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan August 24 Saturday 4:00:00 PM Hyderabad Ravi Narayana Reddy Memorial Auditorium, Film Nagar. August 25 Sunday 10:00:00 AM Kolkata GD Birla Sabhagar, Ballygunge August 31 Saturday 9:00:00 AM Bangalore Moongate Event Venue, Behind Decathlon Anubhava.