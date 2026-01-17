403
World Bank Slightly Raises Global Growth Forecasts
(MENAFN) The World Bank upgraded its projections for global economic expansion on Tuesday, raising the expected growth rate from 2.4% to 2.6% for 2026, and from 2.6% to 2.7% for 2027.
According to the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report, the world economy has demonstrated greater resilience than initially anticipated, even in the face of trade frictions and policy uncertainties.
The report highlighted, "Last year, stockpiling of traded goods, strong risk appetite, and a surge in artificial intelligence (AI) spending supported activity, while supply chains adapted to rising trade barriers."
It further emphasized that this global resilience is especially evident in stronger-than-expected growth in the United States, which represents roughly two-thirds of the upward revision in the 2026 forecast.
However, the World Bank cautioned that, if these predictions materialize, the 2020s could end up being the slowest decade for global growth since the 1960s.
On the inflation front, global prices are projected to decrease to 2.6% in 2026, driven by weakening labor markets and declining energy costs, the report added.
