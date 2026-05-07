Solomon Islands PM Toppled In No-Confidence Vote

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Sydney, Australia: Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele lost power in a no-confidence vote held Thursday in the South Pacific nation's parliament, ending months of political uncertainty.

Parliament was adjourned to allow the governor general to make arrangements for the election of a new prime minister.

Ahead of the vote, which he lost 22 to 26, Manele heavily criticised the nation's court for setting a "dangerous precedent" by ruling lawmakers must meet for the no-confidence motion.

His Government for National Unity and Transformation has been at an impasse since March, when it was hit by mass cabinet resignations and the exit of two coalition partners.

On Friday, an appeal court ruled Manele, who avoided the no-confidence motion for seven weeks, must convene parliament by May 7.

The Solomon Islands has been seen as one of Beijing's closest partners and backers in the South Pacific in recent years, and changes of leader in the strategically located archipelago are closely watched by Western diplomats.

There was a heavy police presence around parliament on Thursday as two camps of lawmakers arrived in separate buses.

The new opposition coalition of six political parties showed it commanded 27 seats as lawmakers entered the 50-seat chamber.