ECI Lifts Model Code Of Conduct After Assembly Polls, Except In Bengal's Falta Seat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued an order lifting the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that had been in force following the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

However, the MCC will continue to remain in force in West Bengal's 144-Falta Assembly constituency, where the Commission has ordered a fresh poll.

The order stated that the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct come into effect from the date of announcement of the election schedule by the ECI and remain operational until the completion of the election process.

The Commission noted that the results of the General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry have now been declared by the respective Returning Officers. Additionally, the results of bye-elections held in Assembly constituencies across Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura have also been declared.

Following the declaration of results, the ECI said that the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect in all concerned states and constituencies, except the 144-Falta Assembly constituency in West Bengal.

The Commission clarified that the MCC would continue in Falta because a fresh poll has been ordered there.

Earlier on May 3, the ECI had taken the extraordinary step of cancelling the entire voting process in the Falta Assembly constituency of the South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. Fresh polling will be held on the 21st of this month across all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary booths. The counting of votes will be held on May 24. In its statement, the Commission had explained that the decision followed reports of severe electoral offences and large-scale subversion of the democratic process during the voting on April 29.

Meanwhile, counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry, was completed on May 4, following which the ECI announced the results for all constituencies.