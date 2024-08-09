Target's Amanda Tucker On Sustaining A Career In Impact
(MENAFN- 3BL)
In our latest Board series, Amanda Tucker, Vice President of Responsible Sourcing and Sustainability at Target, and Cascale board member, shares her insights from decades in the field of impact. She provides an overview of her career trajectory in sustainability. She offers valuable insight into the key issues impacting the industry, how to collaborate to address them, and the future of Cascale.
Read her full blog post, titled, Target's Amanda Tucker on Sustaining a Career in Impact
MENAFN09082024007202015466ID1108537965
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.