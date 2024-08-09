Timestone Monument Sponsors Solar Flare Robotics Team, Supporting The Next Generation Of Innovators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Timestone Monument sponsors Solar Flare Robotics, empowering young innovators to excel in STEM through the FIRST Tech Challenge.

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Timestone Monument is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Solar Flare Robotics Team , a talented group of six rising freshmen from Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School, as they prepare to compete in the FIRST Tech Challenge . This partnership underscores Timestone Monument's commitment to fostering innovation and education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, paving the way for the future leaders and problem-solvers of tomorrow.

The Solar Flare Robotics Team, known for their diverse talents in programming, mechanical engineering, and outreach, is entering their first season with a strong foundation. With over 20 years of combined programming experience and a deep passion for innovation, the team aims to design and build a competitive robot to participate in the upcoming challenges. Despite being a first-year team, Solar Flare is determined to succeed and inspire others through their dedication to STEM education.

Timestone Monument's sponsorship will help cover essential costs for the team, including materials for robot construction, competition registration, and outreach events. By supporting Solar Flare, Timestone Monument is not only contributing to the development of the team's engineering skills but also helping to inspire hundreds of other students who might one day take an interest in STEM.

“Our company believes in the power of education and innovation. By supporting the Solar Flare Robotics Team, we are investing in the future of our community and the bright young minds that will drive technological advancements,” said Helen Dong, Business Owner at Timestone Monument.“We are excited to see what these talented students will achieve this season and beyond.”

About Timestone Monument

Timestone Monument is dedicated to providing compassionate and personalized memorial services, helping families honor their loved ones with dignity and respect. Our company is deeply committed to supporting local communities and initiatives that promote education and innovation.

