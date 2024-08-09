Red-D-Arc Is Now An Official North American Distributor Of Cooperheat Resistance Heating Equipment
Date
8/9/2024 10:00:58 AM
Cooperheat X Red-D-Arc Distributorship Announcement
CANADA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Red-D-Arc , an Airgas company, is now an official North American distributor for Cooperheat Equipment Ltd.'s resistance heating equipment. This enhances the availability and support of advanced heating solutions across the continent.
Red-D-Arc, recognized as a leading provider of welding and welding-related rental products and services in North America, has an impressive fleet of over 45,000 units. With its extensive Network and industry-leading expertise, Red-D-Arc is uniquely positioned to bring Cooperheat's innovative resistance heating equipment to a broader market.
Cooperheat Equipment Ltd. is renowned for its cutting-edge heating solutions, designed to meet the rigorous demands of various industrial applications. By working with Red-D-Arc, we aim to ensure our customers can access the best resistance heating technology available.
Key Benefits of the Distributorship:
Enhanced Availability: With Red-D-Arc's vast distribution network, customers can now access Cooperheat's resistance heating equipment more efficiently and conveniently.
Expert Support: Leveraging Red-D-Arc's industry expertise positions clients to receive top-notch technical support and service.
Comprehensive Solutions: This distributorship enables us to offer a more comprehensive range of heating solutions, meeting diverse customer needs across multiple industries.
We are confident that this arrangement will set a new standard in the industry, providing superior products and exceptional service to our valued customers. We look forward to working with Red-D-Arc, driving innovation and excellence in resistance heating solutions.
For more information about this new arrangement and our products, please visit our website or contact our customer service team.
Contact:
Cooperheat Equipment Ltd.
+ 44 -1704 – 617626
Red-D-Arc
1-866-733-3272
Cooperheat Equipment Ltd.
Cooperheat Equipment Ltd.
+44 1704 617626
...
