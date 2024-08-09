Iot Tech Expo Europe 2024: Amsterdam's Event Preview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IoT Tech Europe 2024: Pioneering the Future of Connectivity and Innovation in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IoT Tech Expo Europe 2024: Pioneering the Future of Connectivity and Innovation in AmsterdamThe IoT Tech Expo Europe 2024 promises a comprehensive programme of presentations, networking sessions, and exhibitions, providing a for insights and future trends in IoT. It's set to be a key event for anyone involved in the rapidly evolving field of the Internet of Things.Amsterdam is gearing up to host the IoT Tech Expo Europe on 1-2 October 2024 at the RAI exhibition and convention centre. The event is expected to draw around 7,000 attendees, including 150 speakers and 200 exhibitors. With eight additional co-located events planned, this expo will be a significant opportunity for professionals to engage with the latest developments in the Internet of Things (IoT).A Key Event for IoT ProfessionalsThe IoT Tech Expo Europe has established itself as a leading European conference and exhibition for IoT professionals, industry leaders, and tech enthusiasts. Emphasising innovation, advanced technologies, and practical applications, this event attracts those eager to explore the transformative potential of IoT across various industries.IoT Tech Expo AgendaThe IoT Tech Expo Europe promises a knowledge-packed agenda, featuring presentations and panel discussions that explore the latest advancements and applications of IoT technology. Attendees will gain insights into how IoT is driving digital transformation across various sectors, from retail and utilities to telecommunications and industrial manufacturing.Key topics include the integration of IoT with edge computing, which is unlocking new potentials by enabling real-time data processing and analytics at the source. This, in turn, enhances the efficiency and security of IoT deployments, particularly in critical sectors like smart cities and industrial settings. Additionally, the expo will shed light on the role of machine learning models on edge devices, which are pushing the boundaries of automation and sustainability in industrial IoT applications.Furthermore, discussions will cover the growing importance of cyber resilience in today's digital world, with a focus on defense-in-depth approaches and the application of zero-trust principles to secure IoT ecosystems. Attendees will also explore how digital twins are revolutionizing IoT data visualization, driving better decision-making and operational efficiency.The agenda is rich with diverse sessions that cater to professionals seeking to navigate the complexities of IoT and leverage its transformative power for future success.Below are the topics that will be covered in detail:. The IoT Revolution in retail, utilities and infrastructures. IoT Integration and digital transformation. Case Study – Connectivity in telecoms at local, regional and global level. Real time analytics for the Internet of Things. Edge Computing and IoT: Unlocking New Potentials. Defense-in-Depth Approaches in Edge computing. Data management and analytics in a distributed NoSQL platform. The Economics of Edge – How to Pick the Right Use Case for a Cost-Effective Transformation. Machine learning models on edge devices. Unleashing Efficiency, Automation and Sustainability through Industrial IoT. Navigating the Future: IoT Innovations in Industrial Settings. IoT for digital industrial transformation. Elevating Manufacturing: IoT Integration in Smart Factories and Industrie 4.0. Democratising IoT Development for Business Transformation. Joining the dots for an IoT-led future. Revolutionise Your Operations: Unleash the Power of Digitalisation and Innovation!. Smart Cities, Smart Transport: How IoT Platforms Contribute for Real-Time E-Scooters Fleet Management. Whirlpools South American Smart Factory: Driving Industry 4.0 Revolution through a new factory design and startup in Argentina. From smart industry to a productive enterprise. Role of Edge Computing in IoT Security. NATO Investment Fund: Fueling the Future of Emerging IoT and Edge Computing. The increasing importance of cyber resilience in today's digital world. Applying a Zero Trust approach through your solutions. From Device Management to Data-Driven Insights for IoT security. IT and OT collaboration to prevent cyber attacks. IoT Applications in Telecommunications. Digital Twins: Real-world Applications and Impact on IoT Data Visualization. Empowering Communities Through Playful IoT: Enhancing Civic Engagement and Social Innovation. Securing the Internet of Things: Leveraging Blockchain and AI for Advanced Cybersecurity. Redefining Urban Living with Building Operating Systems. Smart Sustainable Cities. Data-driven decision making, improving services, efficiency and cost reductions in smart citiesand more!Inspirational SpeakersThe IoT Tech Expo Europe 2024 is expected to bring together a diverse group of industry professionals, thought leaders, and experts who will share their knowledge and experiences. Representatives from various sectors, including manufacturing, technology, telecommunications, aviation, retail, government, professional services, and many more, will gather to exchange ideas and perspectives on the latest developments in IoT.Renowned speakers, recognised for their expertise in the field, will offer insights aimed at informing and empowering attendees. By discussing their experiences, including successes and challenges, they hope to inspire innovation among participants and contribute to the ongoing evolution of IoT technology.Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with these experts, build connections, and stay informed about current trends in the IoT space. The event highlights collaboration, with participants from various backgrounds coming together to explore the potential impact of IoT technology on businesses and society..Featured speakers and panelists taking part in IoT Tech Expo Europe include:Philipp Mahr - Chief Technology Lead | Head of IoT Competence & Enablement - Henkel Adhesives TechnologiesMoustafa Imam - Head of IoT - Mageba GroupAnna Schindler - Director of the Office for Urban Development - City of ZurichSebastian Grabowski - Head of IoT - OrangeAlejandro de la Mata - Manufacturing Process Data Acquisition and Processing Expert - AirbusAymen Ismail - Head of Customer Engagement Solutions - Smart Europe GmbHPedro Gonçalves - Senior Advisor for EU & International Digital Policy - Altice PortugalNela Braun - Venture Capitalist - NATO Investment Fund (NIF)Andy Fiddler - Distinguished Engineer & Principal Network Architect (IoT) - BT GroupGraham Wilde - Head of 5G Business Development - Three Group SolutionsJesper Touboel - VP - EMEA Manufacturing - LEGOVishesh Kalia - Director, Technology - PWC Middle EastAlessandro Malucelli - Industrial Engineering Senior Manager - WhirlpoolAlan Murphy - Regional Manager - Smart DublinDr Alex Vakaloudis - Lecturer in Computer Science - Munster Technological University IrelandNassia Skoulikariti - IoT Content Director - Mobile Ecosystem ForumBenedict William Gromann - Public Policy Manager - European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO)Ben Schouten - Emeritus Professor - Eindhoven University of TechnologyOleg Polovynko - Adviser to the Mayor of Kyiv City on Digitalization - Kyiv City CouncilFrank Gesell - General Manager, Europe - Singteland many more!VIP Networking Party at the Strandzuid Restaurant:After a full day of presentations, panel discussions, and exploring the latest in IoT, attendees will head to the VIP Networking at the Strandzuid. With its scenic canal backdrop, the event offers an ideal setting for professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and forge new partnerships.The canal-side location, featuring outdoor seating and inviting spaces, provides a comfortable atmosphere for meaningful conversations about IoT trends and personal experiences. The evening will also include a selection of food and beverages, making it a pleasant way to end a busy day at the IoT Tech Expo Europe 2024.8 collocated eventsIn addition to the highly anticipated IoT Tech Expo Europe, there will be eight co-located events taking place, each offering a unique technological focus. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore AI & Big Data Expo, Data Centres Congress, Cyber Security & Cloud Expo, Digital Transformation Week, Intelligent Automation Conference, Unified Communications Conference and Edge Computing Expo. Throughout these co-located events, industry experts and thought leaders will converge to share their insights and expertise, creating a comprehensive and diverse experience for all participants. With cutting-edge innovations and a wide range of topics on display, this convergence of events promises an unparalleled opportunity for tech enthusiasts and professionals to immerse themselves in the latest advancements across multiple domains, all within one convenient location. Don't miss out on this exceptional chance to expand knowledge and network with the best in the field!Networking appBy securing a Gold or Ultimate ticket, attendees will gain access to the official AI-powered mobile and desktop app. This app will be available about two weeks before the event, offering a valuable digital tool to enhance the conference experience.With the app, attendees can easily navigate the conference schedule and tailor their agendas to their interests. The app provides detailed information on sessions and presentations, helping attendees make the most of their time and ensuring they don't miss any key insights.The app also improves networking opportunities by enabling connections with other attendees, including industry professionals, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors. Users can communicate through chat and video calls, and arrange meetings in designated networking areas. Thanks to advanced algorithms, the app offers personalised recommendations for potential connections based on users' interests and preferences. This feature aims to enhance networking, allowing attendees to engage with relevant professionals and leaders.As the event approaches, the app will provide real-time updates and notifications about schedule changes, announcements, and additions. Press invitation
The organisers invite all media professionals to attend and gain exclusive access to the latest technologies, influential presentations, and key industry insights that will drive future developments.

Event details
IoT Tech Expo Europe
1-2 October 2024
RAI, Amsterdam
Website:
Social Handles
Twitter: @iottechexpo
Facebook:
Linkedin:

