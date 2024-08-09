Jatheon Announces Updates To Their Cloud Archiving Product

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing several new features to their flagship product

- Jelena Popovic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the latest improvements , Jatheon Cloud offers advanced email threading capabilities, allowing users to view email threads in a consolidated and easy-to-navigate format. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for the review stage of open data requests and ediscovery, where precise and timely retrieval of information is critical.

In addition to this, Jatheon has overhauled the way highlighted terms are presented in search results. The new system is more intuitive, making it easier to spot key terms and phrases in archived data, saving time and improving search accuracy.

In response to the increasing use of Microsoft Teams and Zoom for communication, Jatheon has added support for voice message archiving . Complementing the new voice message archiving feature, the new update also includes automatic audio transcription. This feature converts voice messages into text automatically, facilitating easier search and review of voice communications.

“We are thrilled to introduce these enhancements to our Jatheon Cloud platform ,” said Jelena Popovic, Product Owner at Jatheon.“Our goal is to continuously improve the platform to meet the changing needs of our clients. These updates show our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of enterprise data archiving and compliance.”

The updates are now live and available to all Jatheon Cloud users. Existing customers can access the new features through their current platform interface, while new customers can explore these capabilities by signing up for Jatheon Cloud .

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering an all-in-one data archiving solution that supports the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solution mitigates risk, saves costs and improves visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

