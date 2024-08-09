Two Sri Lankan Ministers Sacked Over Defection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Colombo: Two ministers who defected from Sri Lanka's main opposition were sacked from the cabinet Friday, after the Supreme Court upheld disciplinary action against them.

The decision came ahead of presidential next month, the first vote since the unprecedented economic crisis of 2022, when months of protests toppled then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The pair, Harin Fernando and labour minister Manusha Nanayakkara, had switched sides to back President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is readying for the September 21 vote.

The ministers' former party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), suspended their membership, which the court on Friday upheld -- requiring the duo to quit the parliament and cabinet in a setback for Wickremesinghe.

"I accept the decision of the court," Fernando told reporters after the decision. "I am glad I had the opportunity to work for the people."

Nanayakkara also said he did not regret joining the government.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt in April 2022 when it ran out of foreign exchange for essential imports.

Wickremesinghe says he wants another term to continue with his reforms, involving austerity measures, including higher taxes and a cut in energy subsidies.

Two other front-runner candidates -- Sajith Premadasa and Anura Kumara Dissanayake -- say they will continue with the $2.9 billion IMF bailout negotiated by Wickremesinghe last year, but will reduce taxes and halt privatisation.