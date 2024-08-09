Lightspeed Joins US Foods® CHECK® Business Tools Program Line-Up To Drive Industry Innovation In Restaurant Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Helping elevate business success across US Foods' of foodservice operators

MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD ) (TSX: LSPD) (" Lightspeed " or the " Company "), the one-stop commerce empowering merchants to provide the best omnichannel experiences, today announced a new collaboration with US Foods Holding Corp . (NYSE: USFD ), one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States.

US Foods and Lightspeed partnership (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)

Continue Reading

Through this collaboration, Lightspeed Restaurant technology will be available throughout US Foods' CHECK Business Tools program , available to thousands of restaurants and food service operators across the United States. This dynamic collaboration will empower ambitious entrepreneurs to accelerate growth, provide exceptional customer experiences, and become go-to destinations in their space.

"Partnering with US Foods to bring our advanced POS solutions to their CHECK Business Tools program marks a significant milestone," said Adoniram Sides, SVP of Hospitality at Lightspeed. "Through this collaboration, we aim to help restaurant operators streamline their operations, boost profitability, and create memorable customer experiences. We're setting a new standard in the dining industry by delivering unmatched value and support to restaurateurs."

US Foods customers will gain access to multiple benefits within the Lightspeed Restaurant platform:



Exclusive US Foods Customer Offers on Lightspeed POS Hardware : Making state-of-the-art technology upgrades accessible and affordable.

Advanced Insights : Boost sales and elevate customer service with powerful menu insights, guest profiles, and server reviews. Track customer habits and menu performance to spotlight top dishes. Multi-Location Management : Effortlessly oversee multiple locations with shared customer data and customizable menus for delivery, dine-in, or specific devices.

Lightspeed Restaurant POS systems and Lightspeed Payment will be leveraged through the US Foods CHECK Business Tools program. The CHECK Business Tools program provides restaurateurs with the tools they need to drive increased traffic, simplify their staffing and modernize their restaurant operations – ultimately helping them make more money and unlock their full potential. With Lightspeed as a premier partner, restaurateurs are better equipped with industry-leading tools to excel and stand out in a competitive market.

" We are excited to welcome Lightspeed as a new provider in our CHECK Business Tools Program," said Adam Stinn, Director of Business Solutions at US Foods. "Our goal is to offer our customers reliable technology providers, who bring meaningful solutions and impactful product innovations to help their businesses succeed. We believe Lightspeed has a lot to offer, and are looking forward to this new collaboration."

Dive into the transformative features of

Lightspeed Restaurant on our website .

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD ) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the Company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see .

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X (formerly Twitter) .

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and approximately 90 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 30,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.

Visit to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (" forward-looking statements "), including information regarding Lightspeed's product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.