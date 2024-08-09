Alltech Industries India Pvt. Ltd. Emerges As A Leading Asphalt Batch Mix Plant Manufacturer In India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alltech Industries India Pvt Ltd. Company wide photo.

Alltech is a leading asphalt batch mix manufacturer, with 150 installations in over 22 countries, known for cost saving innovation and superior quality.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alltech Industries India Pvt. Ltd., a prominent name in the road industry, has solidified its position as one of the leading asphalt batch mix plant manufacturers in India. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Alltech has successfully installed over 150 asphalt across more than 22 countries worldwide.

Founded on the principles of excellence and technological advancement, Alltech Industries has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the asphalt manufacturing sector. The company's state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology ensure that every plant is built to the highest standards, delivering unparalleled performance and reliability.

The global reach of Alltech's products is a testament to the company's dedication to providing superior solutions for road construction and maintenance. From India to Europe, Africa to Asia, Alltech's asphalt plants are trusted by governments, contractors, and infrastructure developers alike.

"We are proud to have reached this significant milestone of installing 150 plants in over 22 countries," said a spokesperson for Alltech Industries. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and our ability to meet the diverse needs of our clients across the globe."

As the demand for efficient and sustainable road construction solutions continues to grow, Alltech Industries remains at the forefront of the industry, constantly innovating and expanding its product offerings. The company's recent advancements, including the launch of their first mobile asphalt plant and the development of a plant capable of utilizing up to 50% RAP (Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement), further demonstrate their leadership in the field.

Alltech Industries India Pvt. Ltd. looks forward to continuing its journey of growth and innovation, contributing to the development of infrastructure projects around the world and enhancing the quality of road construction with their world-class asphalt plants.

For more information, please visit Alltech Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

Swara Patel

Alltech Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

+91 98750 90623

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Asphalt Batch Mix Plant Running on Coal Fire Burner & Bitumen Drum Decanter for Maximum Cost Saving