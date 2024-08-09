Electric Transmission And Distribution To Provide Poised Growth To The Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global intelligent process is projected to progress with a promising pace. The growing importance of integrating artificial intelligence streamlining the workflow and adoption of automation techniques is expected to up growth prospects for the intelligent process automation market.

Key Highlights



The global intelligent process automation market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx% during the forecast period.

Due to the strong emphasis for automation in the process and trend of using artificial intelligence to elevate the working efficiency and quality of the process, intelligent process automation is anticipated to have hefty growth in the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused shutdown for the manufacturing sites and implemented restrictions such as physical distancing and disruptions in the supply, therefore, hindering the growth of the global intelligent process automation market.

Europe's market is expected to retain prominence and reach new growth avenues with the increasing need for process automation in manufacturing hubs of countries like Germany and Italy. The problems of high labor wages and unavailability of the adequate skilled labor force expected to act as a catalyst for the process automation.

The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to reach new growth avenues over the slated course of time on the back of establishing manufacturing facilities by some global players and induced Foreign Direct Investments in emerging markets like India.

The emergence of new market players and continuous development and innovation made by global players is increasing the traction of customers towards intelligent process automation.





According to Straits Analysis, key players in the global intelligent process automation market are Wipro (India), Capgemini (France),

Infosys (India), Cognizant (the U.S.), Syntel (the U.S.), Tech Mahindra (India), Xerox Corporation (the U.S.), Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), HCL Technologies (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Genpact (the U.S.) among others.

Intelligent Process Automation Market: Segmentation

By Application



Business Process Automation

Content Management

IT Operations

Application Management

Security

Service Orchestration and Incident Resolution



By Technology



Computer Vision

Neural Networks

Natural Language Processing

Mini bots and RPA

Machine and Deep Learning

Virtual Agents



By Module



Solutions



Software Tools

Platforms





Services



Design and Implementation

Support and Maintenance

Advisory/Consulting

Professional Services

Training







By End-Use Vertical



Banking and Finance

IT and Telecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Retail business and E-commerce

Manufacturing operations

Others



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Columbia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

Rest of South America





