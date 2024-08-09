عربي


Electric Transmission And Distribution To Provide Poised Growth To The Global Intelligent Process Automation Market


8/9/2024 7:00:28 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global intelligent process automation market is projected to progress with a promising pace. The growing importance of integrating artificial intelligence technology streamlining the workflow and adoption of automation techniques is expected to fuel up growth prospects for the intelligent process automation market.
Key Highlights

The global intelligent process automation market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx% during the forecast period.
Due to the strong emphasis for automation in the process and trend of using artificial intelligence to elevate the working efficiency and quality of the process, intelligent process automation is anticipated to have hefty growth in the market.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused shutdown for the manufacturing sites and implemented restrictions such as physical distancing and disruptions in the supply, therefore, hindering the growth of the global intelligent process automation market.
Europe's market is expected to retain prominence and reach new growth avenues with the increasing need for process automation in manufacturing hubs of countries like Germany and Italy. The problems of high labor wages and unavailability of the adequate skilled labor force expected to act as a catalyst for the process automation.
The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to reach new growth avenues over the slated course of time on the back of establishing manufacturing facilities by some global players and induced Foreign Direct Investments in emerging markets like India.
The emergence of new market players and continuous development and innovation made by global players is increasing the traction of customers towards intelligent process automation.


According to Straits Analysis, key players in the global intelligent process automation market are Wipro (India), Capgemini (France),
Infosys (India), Cognizant (the U.S.), Syntel (the U.S.), Tech Mahindra (India), Xerox Corporation (the U.S.), Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), HCL Technologies (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Genpact (the U.S.) among others.
Intelligent Process Automation Market: Segmentation
By Application

Business Process Automation
Content Management
IT Operations
Application Management
Security
Service Orchestration and Incident Resolution

By Technology

Computer Vision
Neural Networks
Natural Language Processing
Mini bots and RPA
Machine and Deep Learning
Virtual Agents

By Module

Solutions

Software Tools
Platforms


Services

Design and Implementation
Support and Maintenance
Advisory/Consulting
Professional Services
Training



By End-Use Vertical

Banking and Finance
IT and Telecommunication
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare
Retail business and E-commerce
Manufacturing operations
Others

By Region
North America

The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

The U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Germany
Rest of Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of MEA

Asia-Pacific

India
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Columbia
Brazil
Chile
Peru
Argentina
Rest of South America


