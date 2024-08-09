Laer AI Unveils New Deposition Functionality Within Aida Discovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Depose Enhances Deposition Preparation, Appearances, and Analysis for Litigation Teams by Unifying All Matter Knowledge

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laer AI, the developers of Aida Discovery, announce the launch of Depose, a groundbreaking deposition AI capability. Extending Aida Discovery's current review and fact development offerings, Depose significantly improves deposition and litigation outcomes for law firms, service providers, and corporations.

Depose is designed to enhance control, acumen, and efficiency in preparing and appearing for depositions, and in post-deposition transcript analysis. Built on the same innovative platform as Aida Discovery, Depose allows litigation teams to seamlessly work across all matter knowledge in a unified experience, for deep and reliable automation and insights.

This functionality enables users to dynamically identify critical factual themes, assess the impact of new information in real-time, and develop thorough deposition strategies.

Key Benefits for Litigation Teams:



Engage with All Knowledge: Depose unifies knowledge across the document collection, reviewer tagging, prior testimony, pleadings, and any other information source supplied, including the internet, for unprecedented control over deposition outcomes.

Simplify Exhaustive Preparation: Dynamically develop witness fact sheets and deposition outlines, identify key documents and prior testimony, evidentiary conflicts and corroboration, factual strengths and weaknesses, and develop and test strategic themes, all reliably grounded in source evidence.

Increased Control over Appearances: During live testimony, Depose enables the second chair with on-demand insights and context over unanticipated testimony, topics, and exhibits or documents, for immediate impact assessments and maintaining control. Tailored Transcript Analysis: Depose enables dynamic, automated transcript summaries, structured extractions, and the ability to correlate facts across witness depositions and documents, enhancing the depth and breadth of case understanding.

"We are witnessing an explosion of naïve technologies that rely too heavily on a single large language model. By unifying knowledge, Aida Discovery offers those powerful capabilities to the litigation industry, where Generative AI solutions are too often unreliable, unexplainable, and simply not scalable," said CEO, Igor Labutov, PhD.

"Depose represents another milestone for Laer AI and brings key innovations in applied AI and large language models into a single experience, creating a clear strategic advantage in this very sensitive and critical deposition setting," said CTO, Bishan Yang, PhD. "It is exactly in these very complex settings where AI can be the most impactful."

About Laer AI

Laer AI is building the future of trusted AI-enabled legal technologies to transform the entirety of the litigation value chain. Originating from the dynamic environment of Cornell Tech in New York City,

Laer AI specializes in developing cutting-edge, proprietary machine learning and NLP solutions specifically tailored to revolutionize the entire legal sector. Founded in 2018 by distinguished machine learning and natural language AI experts Dr. Igor Labutov and Dr. Bishan Yang, Laer AI stands at the forefront of technological innovation in the legal domain. Both founders, alums of Cornell and Carnegie Mellon, have brought their extensive knowledge to spearhead the company's pioneering efforts.

A significant achievement in Laer AI's journey is its collaboration with and minority investment from Sullivan & Cromwell, a global AmLaw 25. This strategic alliance highlights Laer AI's cutting-edge technology integration into legal workflows, improving efficiency and precision in intricate legal cases, thereby instilling confidence in its capabilities.

