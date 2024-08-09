Household Food Storage Containers Market To Surpass $39 Billion By 2030 | 2024 Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Household Food Storage Containers by Product (Bottles & Jars, Boxes, Cans), Material (Glass, Metal, Paperboard), Distribution Channel, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Household Food Storage Containers Market has experienced a notable growth, with a leap from USD 25.61 billion in 2023 to USD 27.19 billion in 2024 The market is forecasted to maintain a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.19%, culminating in an estimated value of USD 39.01 billion by the year 2030. This robust growth trajectory is supported by heightened consumer awareness regarding food safety, waste reduction, and the benefits of utilizing effective food storage solutions.



Diverse regional practices and innovations have contributed to the overall expansion of the market. In the Americas, the inclination towards home-cooked meals and organized meal prepping has spurred the demand for versatile food storage containers. The market in Asia-Pacific is being propelled by traditional cooking practices and the emphasis on fresh food consumption, while manufacturers are benefiting from lower production costs. Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) showcase a predilection for specialized containers, adhering to strict food safety standards and environmental regulations.

Market Segment Insights

The industry is observing a shift towards materials such as paperboard, offering biodegradable options, and products like cups and tubs, driven by portion control trends. The convenience and cost-effectiveness of online shopping have influenced the distribution channels, with a growing preference for purchasing containers online. Furthermore, freezer storage applications are gaining prominence for longer-term food preservation.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

An analysis of the market shares reveals the competitive nature of the Household Food Storage Containers Market, with companies striving to enhance their foothold through innovation and eco-friendly initiatives. Noteworthy recent developments include Novolex's launch of recyclable food containers with PCR content and Berry Global PLC's introduction of a reusable container for the Refill Coalition in the UK. Tupperware Brands Corporation has also reinvigorated their product line with a vintage-inspired food storage set.

Forward-Looking Analysis

A strategic analysis indicates the imperative for companies to align their business operations and product development with market demands, focusing on sustainability, technological advancements, and customer satisfaction. The insights provided within the market report reflect the current trends and future market potential, offering guidance for strategic planning and informed decision-making.

With the continuous evolution and growth of the global Household Food Storage Containers Market, key industry players and new entrants alike are poised to explore the opportunities presented by emerging trends, sustainable packaging solutions, and changing consumer preferences.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



Amcor PLC

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Cello World Limited

Done by Deer A/S

EMSA GmbH by Groupe SEB

Freshware Inc.

Fullstar Houseware LLC

Glasslock

INDEPAK, Inc. by Sinclair & Rush, Inc.

Instant Brands Holdings, Inc.

Joyo Plastics

Lindar Corporation

Lock & Lock, Co., Ltd.

LocknLock India

Milton by Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd.

MR. D.I.Y. ECOMMERCE (M) SDN BHD

Navin Plast

Newell Brands Inc.

Novolex Holdings, LLC

OXO International, Ltd. by Helen of Troy Limited

Pack- Store

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Prepara

Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Taizhou Huangyan Jiangsheng Daily Products Co., Ltd.

The Clorox Company

Thermos L.L.C.

Tupperware Brands Corporation Vremi, LLC by Aterian, Inc.

