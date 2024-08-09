Younousse And Tijan Lose In Semis, Target Bronze

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan's hopes of winning a maiden Olympic for Qatar in beach volleyball were dashed yesterday as they were beaten by the top Swedish pair in the semi-finals in Paris.

The world No.1 duo of David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig were better yesterday as they defeated the in-form Qatar pair 13–21, 17–21 to storm into the final.

Qatar's Cherif Younousse (right) blocks a shot by Sweden's Jonatan Hellvig.

In front of a full house of 10,600 spectators at the Eiffel Tower Stadium, the Swedes took sweet revenge for their group stage loss to Younousse and Tijan, who stunned them in a thrilling three-setter.

Ahman did most of the damage to Qatar with 14 attack points, while Hellvig added 10, apart from adding five block points. The Qatari duo made 12 errors during the match. For Qatar, Tijan scored 12 points, while Younousse added 10.

They will next take on the Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Sorum in tomorrow's bronze medal match, while Ahman and Hellvig get ready to meet the third-seeded German pair Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler in a blockbuster final.

Earlier, the reigning European champions and the World Championship silver medalists Ehlers and Wickler made sure the Tokyo Olympic gold winners Mol and Sorum were dethroned.

Following a thrilling semi-final clash last evening, Ehlers and Wickler proved they are worthy contenders for a spot in the Paris Games title clash when they eliminated the reigning Olympic champions to become only the second German pair to make it to the men's Olympic final after London 2012 gold medallists Jonas Reckermann and Julius Brink.

In a thrilling three-setter that lasted nearly an hour, Ehlers and Wickler emerged victorious 2-1 (21-13, 17-21, 15-13) over the Norwegian duo in front of over 10,500 spectators.

“It's unbelievable! It's a dream coming true!” Ehlers, who enjoyed a memorable game, scoring 30 points, told the FIVB.

“First, we celebrate - we won the semifinal. And then we're going to focus on the final match. We will see if it's gold or silver. I think both would be amazing for our federation, and for our country. And we are so happy that we could make it happen,” Ehlers added.

“We have never won against this team before, but we always believed that we could win,” Wickler, who scored 14 points, including the team's only ace against the Norwegians, said.