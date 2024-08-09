Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 78.20 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up USD 1.45 to USD 78.20 pb on Thursday, compared to USD 76.75 pb the day before, said Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) Friday.
On a global scale, the price of the brent crude futures' contracts went up 83 cents to settle at USD 79.16 pb, as did the West Texas Intermediate crude, up 96 cents to USD 76.19 pb. (end)
