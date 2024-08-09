Rawabi's 'Biggest Cat Show' Thursday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rawabi Hypermarket is presenting 'The Biggest Cat Show Season 2, 2024,' Thursday from 3pm to 5pm at its Izghawa branch, in celebration of International Cat Day.



"This year's show promises a vibrant display of beautiful cats, exciting activities, and an opportunity for pet lovers to connect and share their passion," a statement said.



Rawabi Hypermarket has also arranged a 'Pet Zone' at Izghawa branch, where a wide range of pet foods and accessories for all types of pets are showcased.

