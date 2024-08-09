Safari Dates Fest Begins

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Safari, a leading hypermarket chain in Doha, has launched its Dates Fest across all Safari outlets, featuring more than 40 varieties of dates, including both local and imported types.



Local Qatari dates include varieties such as Khenisi, Shishi, Barhi, Khalas, Lullu, Karachi, Muzati, and Sukari. The imported types include Ajwa, Safawi, Khudri, Sagai, Mabroom, Medjol, Maryam, Sukari, and Tunisian dates.



Additionally, the grocery section offers Sagai Dates with cashew nuts and honey, dark chocolate dates pouches, dates filled cookies, dates syrup, milk chocolate dates, and various types of date pickles, a statement explained.



In conjunction with the Dates Fest, the Safari Bakery and Hot Food section has introduced a wide array of dishes. These include sweets made from dates and rice flakes, as well as desserts such as dates and honey cake, dates and nuts dessert, dates tart, dates and beetroot tea cake, dates and walnuts, dates and nuts roll, sugar-free roll, dates and walnut bread, and more.



Further, through the Safari Shop and Drive Promotion, customers have the chance to win 25 MG cars. This includes six MG RX-8 2024 models and 19 MG-5 2024 models. To enter the draw, customers can get a raffle coupon on purchase of items worth QR50 at any Safari outlet, the statement added.

MENAFN09082024000067011011ID1108536456