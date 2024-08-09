Cannabisnewsbreaks Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) Announces Launch Of New Brand PLUS SLEEP

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Plus Products (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) , a cannabis- and hemp-branded products company in the U.S., today announced the launch of its new PLUS SLEEP brand into the California adult-use market. According to the update, the product line contains four key ingredients to promote good sleep: THC, CBN, CBD, and melatonin.“Each cannabinoid was selected for how it promotes better sleep, but together they have the potential to be greater than the sum of their parts. This is often referred to as the entourage effect*,” said Dr. Ari Mackler, chief scientific officer of Plus Products, in the press release.“We also included a physiologic dose of melatonin to support our bodies' circadian rhythm, so these gummies actually work in concert with our natural systems.”

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers' lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. For more information about the company, visit .

*Russo EB. Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. Br J Pharmacol. 2011;163(7):1344-1364.

