Cannabisnewsbreaks Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) Announces Cannrx Biosciences Partnership

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Plus Products (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF ), a U.S.-based cannabis and hemp-branded products company, has entered into a partnership with CannRx Biosciences (“CannRx”). Based in Tel Aviv, CannRX is a leading Israeli cannabis firm focused on the development cannabis-based botanical medicine. The partnership involves using CannRx's proprietary onset technology, CannTrap, which is a solid nano-particle, water-soluble that uses proteins to increase the bioavailability of cannabinoids and terpenes. CannRx works by replicating the body's sophisticated, protein-based transport system to facilitate improved delivery of active compounds throughout the body; CannRx developed the technology for specific use with cannabinoids. The partnership calls for PLUS to leverage the patented CannTrap technology, which can be used in multiple forms including gummies and beverages, to develop and provide products that offer more controlled onset and offset times of THC and other cannabinoids. PLUS anticipates the use of this new technology will offer the company additional formulation opportunities as the company can create products with reduced dosages that still provide the desired effect with a faster onset.“We are excited about the relationship with CannRx and their research team, and the opportunity to further advance the science behind our products,” said Plus Products CEO and co-founder Jake Heimark in the press release.“Israel leads the way in cannabis research and the industry is ripe for innovation. We believe that consumers want to take control of how quickly they can feel the effects of cannabis. Our goal is to put them in the driver's seat for the experience, from start to finish.”

About Plus Products Inc.

Plus Products is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers' lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information about the company, please visit .

